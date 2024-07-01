Fly Me to the Moon il regista sull' alchimia tra Scarlett Johansson e Channing Tatum | Lo sapevo dall' inizio

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Greg Berlanti era sicuro dell'intesa tra le due star sina prima lettura del copione. Greg Berlanti ha partecipato alla proiezione di Fly Me to the- Le due facce della luna a West Hollywood e ha sottolineato la grande intesa tra i due protagonisti,, affermando di essersene accorto sin. Ilha diretto la dramedy romantica ambientata durante la Corsa allo Spazio degli anni '60, e si è emozionato appena ha assistito alla prima lettura del copione con i due protagonisti, poiché in precedenza non erano stati valutati insieme per quanto concerne l'intesa. Chimica tra protagonisti "Entrambi possono avere chimica con un muro ma non lo sai .