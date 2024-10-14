Jan De Raeymaeker è il nuovo direttore di finanziario di easyJet (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) easyJet comunica che, a partire dal 20 gennaio 2025, Jan De Raeymaeker entrerà a far parte del Consiglio di amministrazione come Chief financial officer, subentrando a Kenton Jarvis, il quale, come già annunciato, assumerà il ruolo di Chief Executive dal 1° gennaio 2025, succedendo a Johan Lundgren. Attualmente, Jan De Raeymaeker è Chief financial officer di Lineas, il più grande operatore privato di trasporto ferroviario merci in Europa, dove è responsabile dei team Finance, Legal e Purchasing.In precedenza, ha ricoperto il ruolo di Cfo presso Brussels Airlines, dove ha giocato un ruolo chiave nella trasformazione della funzione finanziaria dell’azienda, contribuendo alla crescita significativa del numero di passeggeri nell’ambito del riposizionamento strategico della compagnia aerea. Prima ancora, Jan ha ricoperto posizioni dirigenziali presso Arthur D. Leggi tutta la notizia su Ildenaro.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024)comunica che, a partire dal 20 gennaio 2025, Jan Deentrerà a far parte del Consiglio di amministrazione come Chief financial officer, subentrando a Kenton Jarvis, il quale, come già annunciato, assumerà il ruolo di Chief Executive dal 1° gennaio 2025, succedendo a Johan Lundgren. Attualmente, Jan Deè Chief financial officer di Lineas, il più grande operatore privato di trasporto ferroviario merci in Europa, dove è responsabile dei team Finance, Legal e Purchasing.In precedenza, ha ricoperto il ruolo di Cfo presso Brussels Airlines, dove ha giocato un ruolo chiave nella trasformazione della funzione finanziaria dell’azienda, contribuendo alla crescita significativa del numero di passeggeri nell’ambito del riposizionamento strategico della compagnia aerea. Prima ancora, Jan ha ricoperto posizioni dirigenziali presso Arthur D.

