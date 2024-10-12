Per un viaggio nel Far West bastano un cappello cowboy e degli stivali texani. Da abbinare a capi neutri e ricercati (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Minimalista. La cifra stilistica di un nuovo stile cowgirl. Eliminate le stampe, vince il mood maschile e il design sartoriale. Nell’era dell’estetica del selvaggio West, il cosiddetto cowboy core che ha tenuto banco nella prima parte del 2024, si respira un’aria Demure. Basta poco: al posto di profusioni di frange, cinturoni, fibbie metalliche e suede, solo qualche pezzo tematico, da abbinare ad altri protagonisti, basici, del guardaroba. Iodonna.it - Per un viaggio nel Far West bastano un cappello cowboy e degli stivali texani. Da abbinare a capi neutri e ricercati Leggi tutta la notizia su Iodonna.it (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Minimalista. La cifra stilistica di un nuovo stile cowgirl. Eliminate le stampe, vince il mood maschile e il design sartoriale. Nell’era dell’estetica del selvaggio, il cosiddettocore che ha tenuto banco nella prima parte del 2024, si respira un’aria Demure. Basta poco: al posto di profusioni di frange, cinturoni, fibbie metalliche e suede, solo qualche pezzo tematico, daad altri protagonisti, basici, del guardaroba.

