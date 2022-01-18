Dermaliq Therapeutics Signs USD 15 Million Series A Round to Advance Three Transformative Drug Therapies into Clinical Trials (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) - Dermaliq Therapeutics, Inc. is an independent private pharmaceutical company emerged from Novaliq - Spin-off to unlock value in the space of medical dermatology by using Novaliq's Transformative technology outside eye care - 3E Bioventures Capital and Beijing Whale Technology Corporation Ltd join as new investors - Proceeds will be used for Three Phase 1/2a Clinical development programs in dermatology WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
