May December Road Diary Brothers e molti altri titoli Ecco i film più attesi da vedere su Netflix Prime Sky and co a ottobre 2024

(Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Il nuovodi Todd Haynes – tra thriller, cronaca nera e melodramma – Maycon l’impareggiabile coppia di dive Julianne Moore e Natalie Portman. L’amore, l’amalgama e i sapori de Il gusto delle cose con Juliette Binoche e Benoît Magimel. Ovvero due dei miglioridella stagione cinematografica scorsa arrivano finalmente on demand. Apotremoanche alcuniinediti imperdibili come, documentario rock su Bruce Springsteen e la E Street Band. La commedia neracon Peter Dinklage e Josh Brolin. E molto altroi principalicinematografici da non perdere questo mese sulle principali piattaforme di streaming. Alcunisono già disponibili,li troverete a breve.