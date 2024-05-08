Randy Orton | Vorrei poter lottare fino ai 50 anni - ma voglio farlo full time

- WWE : Randy Orton condivide un tweet del 2011 in cui definiva Cody un futuro World Champion
Cody Rhodes è il volto della WWE e la sta guidando in un periodo florido come Undisputed WWE Champion. Cody è tornato nella compagnia nel 2022, ma il suo momento di gloria è arrivato solo dopo aver detronizzato Roman Reigns a WrestleMania 40. ...
- Cody Rhodes : “10 anni fa Randy Orton poteva battermi - oggi cosa accadrebbe?…”
Randy Orton e Cody Rhodes condividono una lunga amicizia, avendo fatto parte della Legacy insieme a Ted DiBiase Jr. Negli ultimi vent’anni i due lottatori si sono affrontati più volte. Un legame importante è che il primo incontro ...
- WWE : Randy Orton non dimentica Kevin Owens - sarà sfida alla nuova Bloodline a Backlash!
Dopo il viscido attacco di settimana scorsa, Kevin Owens ha voluto provare a vendicarsi della Bloodline durante l’ultima puntata di Smackdown andata in scena nella notte. Il tutto senza molto successo visto che la nuova Bloodline di Tama ...
Randy Orton: WWE France crowds were 'mind-blowing' - randy orton: WWE France crowds were 'mind-blowing' - randy orton was impressed by the passion of WWE's fans in Lyon, France. WWE was in Lyon for both SmackDown and Backlash last week. For both shows, WWE had red-hot crowds that made for a memorable ...
Going Ringside Ep. 62: Montez Ford and rare interview with trainer of Cena/Lesnar/Orton/Batista - Going Ringside Ep. 62: Montez Ford and rare interview with trainer of Cena/Lesnar/orton/Batista - JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this jam-packed episode of Going Ringside, we have two major guests. The first is WWE Smackdown Superstar Montez Ford. Ford is also just as well known for being married to ...
WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland tickets LIVE: Single seat Ticketmaster prices, availability and more - WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland tickets LIVE: Single seat Ticketmaster prices, availability and more - Wrestling fans have their first chance to get cheaper single night seats for WWE's first ever Scottish pay per view and GlasgowLive has everything you need to know ...