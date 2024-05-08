Fonte : zonawrestling di 8 mag 2024 whatsapp

Randy Orton | Vorrei poter lottare fino ai 50 anni - ma voglio farlo full time

Randy Orton

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Randy Orton: “Vorrei poter lottare fino ai 50 anni, ma voglio farlo full time” (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Randy Orton è tornato in azione in occasione di Survivor Series dello scorso mese di novembre dopo uno stop di 18 mesi a causa di seri problemi alla schiena che hanno fatto temere il suo ritiro. L’intervento di fusione spinale è andato bene e, fortunatamente, Mr. RKO è potuto tornare sul ring. Durante una recente intervista, Randy ha parlato del suo futuro nel wrestling business. “Non voglio fare come Undertaker” Durante una recente intervista con “Adam’s Apple”, Randy Orton ha parlato del suo futuro nel wrestling business. Il Legend Killer ha spiegato che la sua speranza è di poter lottare fino ai 50 anni, ma lo vuole fare da full timer. Ecco alcuni passi della sua lunga ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: orton randy

Randy Orton: WWE France crowds were 'mind-blowing' - randy orton: WWE France crowds were 'mind-blowing' - randy orton was impressed by the passion of WWE's fans in Lyon, France. WWE was in Lyon for both SmackDown and Backlash last week. For both shows, WWE had red-hot crowds that made for a memorable ...

Going Ringside Ep. 62: Montez Ford and rare interview with trainer of Cena/Lesnar/Orton/Batista - Going Ringside Ep. 62: Montez Ford and rare interview with trainer of Cena/Lesnar/orton/Batista - JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this jam-packed episode of Going Ringside, we have two major guests. The first is WWE Smackdown Superstar Montez Ford. Ford is also just as well known for being married to ...

WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland tickets LIVE: Single seat Ticketmaster prices, availability and more - WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland tickets LIVE: Single seat Ticketmaster prices, availability and more - Wrestling fans have their first chance to get cheaper single night seats for WWE's first ever Scottish pay per view and GlasgowLive has everything you need to know ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Randy Orton
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.