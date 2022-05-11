JUMEIRAH GROUP OPENS ALL-VILLA LUXURY RESORT IN BALI (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) DUBAI, UAE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
JUMEIRAH GROUP has further expanded its international portfolio with the debut of its first stunning, contemporary RESORT in Indonesia – JUMEIRAH BALI. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9048351-JUMEIRAH-GROUP-OPENS-all-VILLA-LUXURY-RESORT-in-BALI/ Located in BALI's breath-taking Uluwatu region, the RESORT provides an unsurpassed destination for those seeking to reconnect and find inner balance, while soaking in the island's magnificent natural surroundings. Mr. José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of JUMEIRAH GROUP, said: ...Leggi su iltempo
JUMEIRAH GROUP has further expanded its international portfolio with the debut of its first stunning, contemporary RESORT in Indonesia – JUMEIRAH BALI. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9048351-JUMEIRAH-GROUP-OPENS-all-VILLA-LUXURY-RESORT-in-BALI/ Located in BALI's breath-taking Uluwatu region, the RESORT provides an unsurpassed destination for those seeking to reconnect and find inner balance, while soaking in the island's magnificent natural surroundings. Mr. José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of JUMEIRAH GROUP, said: ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
EMIRATI: IL GRANDE PARADISO DEI CRIMINALIÈ il proprietario del 99,67%[25] di Dubai Holding[26] che ha quattro unità operative principali: Jumeirah Group[27], TECOM Investments[28], Dubai Properties Group[29] ed Emirates International ...
Global Solar District Heating System Market Is Poised to Increase at A Strong CAGR of 6.8%, Reaching US$ 5.15 Bn by 2032: FMI... Keppel Corporation Limited, LOGSTOR A/S, rsted A/S, Ramboll Group A/S, RWE, NRG Energy, Inc., ... Contact: Future Market Insights, 1602 - 6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, Plot No: JLT - PH2 - X2A, Jumeirah ... Il mercato del software per esperienze di viaggio intelligenti testimonia l'accelerazione della crescita | Marriott International Inc. ,Visa Inc.,Jumeirah Group – BrianzaDonna BrianzaDonna
Jumeirah Group: JUMEIRAH GROUP OPENS ALL-VILLA LUXURY RESORT IN BALIJumeirah Group has further expanded its international portfolio with the debut of its first stunning, contemporary resort in Indonesia - Jumeirah Bali. To ...
JUMEIRAH GROUP OPENS ALL-VILLA LUXURY RESORT IN BALIJumeirah Group has further expanded its international portfolio with the debut of its first stunning, contemporary resort in Indonesia – Jumeirah Bali.
JUMEIRAH GROUPSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : JUMEIRAH GROUP