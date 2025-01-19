Justcalcio.com - Guarda Man City vs Man Utd: streaming in diretta per il derby WSL

Leggi su Justcalcio.com

Sito inglese:Manchestervs Manchester United oggi e vedi due rivali che si affrontano neldi Manchester nella Super League femminile, conlive gratuiti disponibili a livello globale.Il Manchestercercherà di colmare il divario sul Chelsea in testa alla classifica con una vittoria neldi Manchester, ma dovrà affrontare una dura opposizione nel Manchester United. Lo United potrebbe scavalcare i rivali al secondo posto con una vittoria e quindi c’è molto da giocare.La partita inizierà alle 18:45 GMT / 13:45 ET di domenica 19 gennaio. per scoprire comere glilive di Manchestervs Manchester United.Manchestervs Manchester Unitedlive GRATUITOI tifosi di molti paesi possonore gratuitamente Manchestervs Manchester United nella WSL sul canale YouTube della WSL.