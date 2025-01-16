Make Your Moment | OPPO Announces Lamine Yamal as Global Brand Ambassador
- SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2025 - OPPO today announced 17-year-old Spanish football prodigy, Lamine Yamal, as its Global Brand Ambassador. In his new role, Yamal will play a pivotal part in OPPO's "Make Your Moment" Brand refresh initiative, working with OPPO to inspire more young people worldwide to seize the present, channel their passion into action, and create their own extraordinary stories for the future."Lamine is not just a gifted footballer but an inspirational young man with an incredible passion for the game," said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Services at OPPO. "Like countless young people worldwide, Lamine refuses to be held back by anxiety or uncertainty about the future. Instead, he focuses on his passions and concentrates his energy on the present, finding fulfillment and strength through his dedication.
