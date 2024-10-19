Gaeta.it - Khalida Popal e altri atleti saranno onorati al Giardino dei Giusti di Milano nel 2025
MEMORIA. ECCO I NUOVI GIUSTI PER LA CERIMONIA 2025 - Sono Bronislaw Czech, Antonio Maglio, Harry Seidel, Dana ed Emil Zatopek, Khalida Popal, “atleti che hanno scelto il bene”. Il Sindaco Giuseppe Sala: “Hanno reso concreti e tangibili i valori che lo s ... (mi-lorenteggio.com)
Did Canada Betray Afghanistan’s Female Soccer Players? - When the Taliban retook the country in 2021, Canada promised its national team visas—tickets to safety. Years later, players are still waiting ... (thewalrus.ca)
The Racket longlisted for William Hill Sports Book of the Year - THE LONGLIST FOR the William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2024 has been announced. 17 books have been nominated, including ‘The Racket’ by former Irish tennis player Conor Niland. ‘The Racket’ was ... (the42.ie)
