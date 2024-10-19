Khalida Popal e altri atleti saranno onorati al Giardino dei Giusti di Milano nel 2025 (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter La storia di Khalida Popal, la pioniera del calcio femminile afghano, si unisce a quella di altri atleti che hanno scelto il bene, portando avanti ideali di libertà e solidarietà. Nel 2025, al Giardino dei Giusti di Milano, Popal e altri sei nuovi “Giusti dello sport” verranno celebrati per i loro straordinari atti di coraggio e altruismo. Questo riconoscimento è stato deciso dall’assemblea dei soci dell’associazione Giardino dei Giusti, che include la Fondazione Gariwo, l’Unione delle Comunità Ebraiche Italiane e il Comune di Milano. Khalida Popal: un simbolo di resistenza e speranza Khalida Popal, attualmente trentasettenne e fondatrice della squadra di calcio femminile afghana, ha svolto un ruolo cruciale nel salvare le sue compagne durante la ritirata delle forze internazionali e il ritorno del regime talebano in Afghanistan. Gaeta.it - Khalida Popal e altri atleti saranno onorati al Giardino dei Giusti di Milano nel 2025 Leggi tutta la notizia su Gaeta.it (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter La storia di, la pioniera del calcio femminile afghano, si unisce a quella diche hanno scelto il bene, portando avanti ideali di libertà e solidarietà. Nel, aldeidisei nuovi “dello sport” verranno celebrati per i loro straordinari atti di coraggio e altruismo. Questo riconoscimento è stato deciso dall’assemblea dei soci dell’associazionedei, che include la Fondazione Gariwo, l’Unione delle Comunità Ebraiche Italiane e il Comune di: un simbolo di resistenza e speranza, attualmente trentasettenne e fondatrice della squadra di calcio femminile afghana, ha svolto un ruolo cruciale nel salvare le sue compagne durante la ritirata delle forze internazionali e il ritorno del regime talebano in Afghanistan.

