Usa, Derrick Dearman ucciso con l'iniezione letale. Le ultime parole: "Perdonatemi"

Usa, Derrick Dearman ucciso con l’iniezione letale. Le ultime parole: “Perdonatemi” (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) La vita di Robert Roberson è stata risparmiata, almeno per ora. Ma nella giornata di giovedì 17 ottobre è stato giustiziato in Alabama Derrick Dearman. Nel 2016 uccise cinque persone con un’ascia e due pistole. L’uomo, 36 anni, dopo avere licenziato i suoi avvocati si è dichiarato colpevole – diversamente da quanto aveva fatto inizialmente – e ha rinunciato a qualsiasi appello nel 2023, chiedendo ad aprile che venisse data esecuzione alla sua condanna. È stato dichiarato morto alle 18:14, ora locale nella prigione di Holman. Legato a una barella prima dell’iniezione letale ha chiesto scusa ai familiari delle vittime e alla sua famiglia. “Perdonatemi. Questo è per voi. Vi amo tutti”, ha detto prima di morire.
