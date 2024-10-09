Lanterns: Kelly MacDonald per il ruolo di interesse amoroso? (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Lanterns: Kelly MacDonald per il ruolo di interesse amoroso? I DC Studios stanno mettendo insieme un cast impressionante per Lanterns, con Kyle Chandler che è stato scelto per interpretare Hal Jordan e Stephan James che è il favorito per vestire i panni di John Stewart. Ora, @MyTimeToShineH riporta la notizia che a Kelly MacDonald (Brave, Boardwalk Empire, The Radleys) è stata offerta una delle due protagoniste femminili della prossima serie HBO. La notizia è stata confermata da Nexus Point News, che aggiunge: “L’attrice dovrebbe interpretare lo sceriffo della città e l’interesse amoroso di Hal Jordan. Non si sa se il ruolo sia di un personaggio originale o di Carol Ferris”. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024)per ildi? I DC Studios stanno mettendo insieme un cast impressionante per, con Kyle Chandler che è stato scelto per interpretare Hal Jordan e Stephan James che è il favorito per vestire i panni di John Stewart. Ora, @MyTimeToShineH riporta la notizia che a(Brave, Boardwalk Empire, The Radleys) è stata offerta una delle due protagoniste femminili della prossima serie HBO. La notizia è stata confermata da Nexus Point News, che aggiunge: “L’attrice dovrebbe interpretare lo sceriffo della città e l’di Hal Jordan. Non si sa se ilsia di un personaggio originale o di Carol Ferris”.

