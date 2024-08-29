Jeremy Jackson, le rivelazioni su Baywatch che hanno sconvolto tutti (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) Jeremy Jackson aveva solo 10 anni quando è entrato nel cast di Baywatch per interpretare il figlio del protagonista Mitch Buchannon, alias David Hasselhoff. Ora, a distanza di oltre trent’anni, è tornato in video grazie al documentario After Baywatch: Moments In The Sun realizzato da Hulu e prodotto da Nicole Eggert, che nella serie ha vestito i panni di Summer Quinn per due stagioni. Il documentario dà voce a tutti gli attori, ma sono state proprio le dichiarazioni di Jeremy Jackson a sconvolgere l’opinione pubblica. Ora l’attore ha 43 anni, ma i ricordi sul set sono di quando era un bambino di soli 10 anni. “Crescere a ‘Baywatch’ è stato tremendo. Ero troppo giovane per dormire con le ragazze, ma abbastanza grande per volerlo. Così, spesso, entravo negli spogliatoi delle donne dopo che avevano finito di girare e prendevo i loro costumi da bagno sporchi e li annusavo.Leggi tutta la notizia su biccyNotizie su altre fonti
