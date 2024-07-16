Just Say Wine e 4 amiche | Valorizziamo il granchio blu

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiorno

(Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) Giovane, appassionata di vino, di cucina e con la voglia di fare del bene all’ambiente. Ilaria Cappuccini, nota sui social come “Say“, è la sommelier più seguita su Instagram e parte dei talent di Capital Innova. Dopo essersi laureata alla Cordon Bleu di Firenze e aver completato un Master in Food&Business alla Luiss Business School, ha lavorato al podcastsoundtrack. Ad oggi, sui suoi profili social racconta il mondo del vino con passione e una ventata di freschezza, ma non solo. Il viaggio di Ilaria prosegue da dicembre 2021 anche con Blueat, startup tutta al femminile che si impegna a contrastare i danni delblu sugli ecosistemi marini.