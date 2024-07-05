TNA WWE | Charlie Dempsey semina il panico ad Impact

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) Prosegue il crossover tra WWE e TNA. Ieri notte durante( episodio registrato il 28 giugno) è apparsondo il. La star di NXT, figlio di William Regal, ha fatto irruzione nelle fasi iniziali della puntata creando scompiglio. Prima di questa apparizione in TNA,era apparso anche in All Japan Pro Wrestling. Ecco cosa è successo.in TNA Ieri notteha fatto irruzione adinterferendo nel match di inizio serata tra Trey Miguel e Leon Slater. La star di NXT ha aggredito entrambi i wrestler e anche l’arbitro. Settimana prossimaaffronterà Zachary Wentz. Qui sotto le immagini. .@WWENXT Superstarjust caused CHAOS in theZone! Subscribe to TNA+ to WATCH #TNANOW!: pic.