TNA/WWE: Charlie Dempsey semina il panico ad Impact (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) Prosegue il crossover tra WWE e TNA. Ieri notte durante Impact ( episodio registrato il 28 giugno) è apparso Charlie Dempsey seminando il panico. La star di NXT, figlio di William Regal, ha fatto irruzione nelle fasi iniziali della puntata creando scompiglio. Prima di questa apparizione in TNA, Dempsey era apparso anche in All Japan Pro Wrestling. Ecco cosa è successo. Dempsey in TNA Ieri notte Charlie Dempsey ha fatto irruzione ad Impact interferendo nel match di inizio serata tra Trey Miguel e Leon Slater. La star di NXT ha aggredito entrambi i wrestler e anche l’arbitro. Settimana prossima Dempsey affronterà Zachary Wentz. Qui sotto le immagini. .@WWENXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey just caused CHAOS in the Impact Zone! Subscribe to TNA+ to WATCH #TNAImpact NOW!: pic.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
