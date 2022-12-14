VIDEO | AEW Dark 13 12 2022

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) Torna AEW, il primo originale web show della All Elite Wrestling, in streaming tutte le settimane sul canale YouTube ufficiale della compagnia. In questo episodio 5 Match in programma, tra cui Sabian contro Deppen e Kingston & Ortiz contro Trustbusters: Miranda Vionette vs. Tay MeloChris Steeler, Joe Keys & LSG vs. The Factory (Cole Karter, Lee Johnson & QT Marshall)Zack Clayton vs. Steve PenaKip Sabian vs. Tony DeppenEddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Trustbusters (Jeeves Kay & Slim J)