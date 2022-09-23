The Elder Scrolls Online - la live per l’evento l'Eredità dei bretoni ...PICO 4 l’headset VR all-in-one leggero2N aggiorna il sistema operativo per soddisfare le priorità dei ...La patch 2.5 del PTR di Diablo II: Resurrected ora disponibileDreamWorks Dragons: Leggende dei Nove Regni disponibileHearthstone - Il Mini-set La Fauce è Uguale per Tutti“IL TALENTO DI MR. CROCODILE” IN JUST DANCE 2023 EDITION!GTA online: Dinka Kanjo SJ e Postlude ora disponibiliLoL Esports e Lil Nas X presentano STAR WALKIN - l'inno dei Mondiali ...Dune: Spice Wars presenta la casata imperiale CorrinoUltime Blog

Vantage wins three awards at the Global Forex Awards 2022

Vantage wins
Vantage wins three awards at the Global Forex Awards 2022 (Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022)

Vantage, the international multi-asset broker, has received three Awards at the Global Forex Awards 2022 – Retail, organised by Holiston Media.  Vantage was recognised in three categories including the "Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform/App – Global", "Best Forex Trade Execution – Global", and "Most Trusted Forex Broker – Asia". The Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail is in its fifth edition, and honours businesses that use cutting-edge technology, offer low-cost trading, ...
Vantage, the international multi-asset broker, has received three awards at the Global Forex Awards 2022 – Retail, organised by Holiston Media.
