Galaxy A04 su FCC, potrebbe arrivare a breve (Di martedì 5 luglio 2022) Il Galaxy A04 dovrebbe essere annunciato in mercati selezionati entro le prossime settimane. Questo perché lo smartphone sta ricevendo le certificazioni finali che indicano un lancio imminente. Non ...Leggi su ceotech
I migliori smartphone Android sotto i 200 euro a Luglio 2022Per il resto, altri modelli svelati all'estero in questo periodo sono Realme V20, Nokia G11 Plus, Samsung Galaxy A04 Core e Samsung Galaxy F13. Difficile per il momento dire se vedremo questi ...
Samsung Galaxy A04 Spotted On Bluetooth SIG Website; Affordable Samsung Phone IncomingThe new Samsung Galaxy A04 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. As the name suggests, the new smartphone will arrive as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A03.
Samsung Galaxy A04 Certified By FCC Ahead Of LaunchSamsung's upcoming budget smartphone, the Galaxy A04, has picked up the FCC certification ahead of the impending launch.
