‘Spider-Man | No Way Home’ Looks to Reclaim Box Office Crown From ‘Scream’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 22 gennaio 2022) After one weekend outside of the No. 1 slot, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” could be surging ahead to lead the domestic boxonce again. The Marvel entry and the slasher sequel “Scream” are locked in a tight battle this weekend, with “No Way Home” projected just ahead of its competition. Columbia Pictures is projecting L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.