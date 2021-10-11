Busan | India’s Adil Hussain Boards APM Project ‘Riding on the Moon Boat’ EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 11 ottobre 2021) Acclaimed Indian actor, and pastvisitor,(“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Life of Pi”) will headline “Riding on theBoat,” one of thes being introduced at theInternational Film Festival’s AsianMarket. It is to be directed by first-time feature director Triparna Banerjee. Set in rural India, the film will L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.