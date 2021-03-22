ECB. Average rates to cover 1 - week, 1 - month, 3 - month, 6 - month and 12 - month tenors (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) The rules for the calculation and publication of the compounded STR Average rates and index were published on the ECB's website today and take into account the outcome of the public consultation ... Leggi su etribuna
ECB. Average rates to cover 1 - week, 1 - month, 3 - month, 6 - month and 12 - month tenorsThe European Central Bank (ECB) will start publishing compounded STR average rates and a compounded index based on the euro short - term rate (STR) on 15 April 2021. Publication will take place on each TARGET2 business day at ...
ECB profit amounted to 1.6 billion (2019: 2.4 billion) and is distributed in full to national central banks... which more than offset the higher staff costs as a result of the higher average number of staff working in banking supervision. The ECB's profit is distributed to the euro area national central ...
