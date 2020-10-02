IKO Europe in Exclusive Talks to Acquire AXTER's Waterproofing Membrane Division (Di venerdì 2 ottobre 2020) Addition of French Waterproofing manufacturer increases global leader's European reach ANTWERP, Belgium, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
IKO, a global leader in the manufacture of residential and commercial roofing products and insulation has announced today that it has struck a deal in which it intends to Acquire AXTER's Waterproofing Membrane Division from the SMAC group. An information and consultation process is currently underway with the relevant stakeholders and will be completed before the deal can be finalized. "IKO's purchase of AXTER's Waterproofing Membrane Division will complement its industry leading position in the European Waterproofing and ... Leggi su iltempo
