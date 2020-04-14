Windows 10 20H1: disponibile la build 19041.207 (Di martedì 14 aprile 2020) È da poco disponibile al download un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Slow: si tratta della build 19041.207. Changelog Fix di bug e miglioramenti generali: We fixed an issue that causes the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) service (rpcss.exe) to close unexpectedly and the device stops working. Then you must restart the device. We fixed an issue that causes the Device Enrollment Status Page (ESP) on managed devices to stop responding if a policy that requires a restart is installed on the device. We fixed an issue that might prevent the rear camera flash from functioning as expected on devices that have a rear camera. It also includes the latest security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows ... Leggi su windowsinsiders
Il nuovo WSL 2 debutterà con il lancio di Windows 10 20H1, feature update che sarà rilasciato intorno ad aprile 2020. Chi volesse provare la nuova funzionalità può comunque farlo installando l'ultima ...
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19041.173: bugfix
Windows 10 Insider Preview: la Build 19603 Linux accessibile da Esplora file in Windows 10 Microsoft Surface Neo non arriverà entro il 2020? Windows 10 20H1 arriverà a maggio e sarà corposo Windows 10 ...
