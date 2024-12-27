The Brave and the Bold | Andy Muschietti rivela che il film sul Batman del DCU è stato rimandato
The Brave and the Bold: Andy Muschietti rivela che il film sul Batman del DCU è stato “rimandato”La notizia che Andy Muschietti avrebbe diretto The Brave and the Bold è arrivata proprio mentre The Flash arrivava nelle sale. Era un segno di fiducia nel regista o una distrazione da quello che si sarebbe rivelato un disastroso weekend di apertura? Probabilmente non lo sapremo mai, anche se molti fan hanno messo in dubbio la decisione di James Gunn di riportare Muschietti all’ovile. Il regista potrebbe cavarsela meglio sotto un nuovo regime – e senza tutti i reshoots che è stato costretto a realizzare – ma se sia la persona giusta per raccontare le storie di Batman e Robin è ancora oggetto di dibattito.Tuttavia, le scene di Michael Keaton nei panni del Crociato incappucciato in The Flash sono state probabilmente tra i momenti migliori del film.Leggi su Cinefilos.it
