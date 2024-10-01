OMP and Bluecrux Announce Joint Value Proposition of Unison Planning and Binocs Platforms to Enhance Life Sciences Supply Chain Efficiency (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) ANTWERP and AALST, Belgium, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
OMP, a global leader in Supply Chain Planning solutions, and Bluecrux, a premier provider of Value Chain consultancy and technology solutions, are excited to present a powerful combination of their flagship Platforms: OMP's Unison PlanningTM and Bluecrux's BinocsTM. As the latest evolution in this longstanding partnership, the Joint offering marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two companies: after a decade working together, this new phase allows their combined technologies to provide unparalleled Value to customers in the Life Sciences industry. The combined strength of both solutions will help companies in Life Sciences to streamline manufacturing and quality operations on both the short- and mid-term horizons, reducing friction and increasing overall operational Efficiency.
