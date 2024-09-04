NAVEE to Hold New Product Launch at IFA 2024: Ready to Revolutionize Your Commute? (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
NAVEE, a rising star in the electric short-distance mobility sector, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated IFA 2024, the world's largest consumer and home electronics show. Scheduled to take place in Berlin from September 6th to 10th, NAVEE will kick off its showcase with a Product Launch event at 14:30 on September 6th. Themed around Cyberpunk, Futurism and Technology, this event promises to highlight NAVEE's latest innovations and transportation solutions, setting the stage for a new era in urban mobility. Founded in 2021, NAVEE has quickly emerged as a key player in electric mobility. This year marks NAVEE's third consecutive appearance at IFA, highlighting its rapid growth and increasing influence.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
