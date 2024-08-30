Fast Channel, l’evoluzione e i trend tra presente e futuro (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) I servizi di streaming video on demand sono sempre più presenti nell’offerta mediatica, grazie alla necessità di rinnovare gli apparecchit v per il rilascio della banda a 700 MHz. Dopo un periodo di intensa competizione, si è reso necessario rivedere le strategie distributive, aprendo i servizi alla pubblicità, abbracciando il modello AVoD (Advertising Video on Demand), abbandonando quello SvoD (Subscritpion Video on Demand). Sono emerse le piattaforme Fast (Free Advertising Supported Streaming Television), servizi lineari gratuiti, supportati dalla pubblicità, simili alla programmazione televisiva classica, sviluppati in un ambiente streaming con elementi on-demand. La diffusione dei Fast Channel Negli Usa, la diffusione dei Fast è legata alla saturazione dei servizi SvoD e all’abbandono della pay-tv via cavo.Leggi tutta la notizia su quifinanzaNotizie su altre fonti
- Is Broadcom the Absolute Need-to-Own Tech Dividend Stock - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has long been a top smartphone chip supplier but it is rapidly transforming into a premier artificial intelligence chipmaker. While Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is currently the face of ... 247wallst
- IPO-bound Rebel Foods’ losses shrink to 378 crore in FY24 - The company also manages 150 outlets of the fast-food chain Wendy’s in India and runs eight outlets under its food court format. Founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, Rebel Foods ... livemint
- Channel 5 ask where has all of Katie Price’s dosh gone - Where Did The Money Go from ITN Productions… channel 5 has commissioned the hour-long documentary Katie Price: Where Did The Money Go which will chart her career and very public personal life up to ... atvtoday.co.uk
Video Fast ChannelVideo Fast Channel