Che cos’erano i pericolosissimi penny licks che nell’800 favorirono molte epidemie?

Leggi tutta la notizia su cultweb

(Di domenica 25 agosto 2024) Erano dolcissimi. Eppure, nonostante la loro intrinseca bontà hanno contribuito, e non poco, a diffondere. Stiamo parlando dei, termine che si riferisce a delle particolari coppe in vetro, tipiche dell’Inghilterra dell’800, in cui si serviva il gelato. Ebbene, erano dei ricettacoli per virus e batteri e contribuirono non poco a diffondere gravi malattie come il colera. Perché? Perché gli avventori gustavano il gelato, leccandolo direttamente dal bicchiere. Senza che poi il contenitore venisse opportunamente lavato (ma solo sciaquato). Do you recognise this style of glass? Before cones were invented, 19th Century street vendors would scoop their ice cream into one of these little glass cups – called a ‘lick’, as they cost a. It inspired our name. And we like that it sounds a bit naughty, too pic.twitter.