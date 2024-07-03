Geek+ and Körber accelerate e-commerce warehouse operations at Hawesko Group (Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has collaborated with Körber to deploy more than 20 autonomous mobile robots for the wine distributor Hawesko Group. The project brings warehouse automation to the company's Tornech, Germany, facility, where in-house logistics service provider IWL handles 20 million bottles of wine and champagne annually. With this new implementation, Geekplus robots now operate 330 shelves across an expanded 6,000-square-meter area. "Geekplus is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Körber, which has now grown to more than 3,000 robots deployed in eleven countries," said Geekplus' Simon Houghton. "We work together to create unique solutions for customers like the Hawesko Group, helping them solve the challenges they currently face while enabling them to easily scale up their level of automation to meet future demands.
