Ready Player One - come finisce? Esiste un sequel?

(Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) “One” è un film del 2018 diretto da Steven Spielberg, adattamento cinematografico del romanzo omonimo di Ernest Cline. Il film, ambientato in un futuro distopico, combina azione, fantascienza e avventura per raccontare la storia di Wade Watts, un giovane che si immerge nel mondo virtuale di OASIS per sfuggire alla dura realtà della vita reale. La pellicola esplora temila realtà virtuale, la cultura pop e il potere della comunità. La trama diOne Nel 2045, il mondo è in preda a inquinamento e sovrappopolazione, e molte persone trovano rifugio in OASIS, un universo virtuale creato da James Halliday. Alla sua morte, Halliday annuncia un concorso: chiunque riesca a trovare un easter egg nascosto in OASIS erediterà il controllo totale della piattaforma. Wade Watts, alias Parzival, è un giovane Gunter (cacciatore di uova) che, insieme ai suoi amici Art3mis, Aech, Daito e Sho, compete contro la multinazionale IOI, guidata dal CEO Nolan Sorrento, per trovare le tre chiavi che conducono all’easter egg.

