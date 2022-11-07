LEGO - UN REGALO DA CREARE. UN REGALO DA DONARE. Ramattra arriverà su Overwatch 2 il 6 dicembreGli eroi di Avatar saranno i Prossimi Epic Crossover di Brawlhalla RED BULL FACTIONS: trionfano i Macko Esports NACON E RIG LANCIANO IL CRASHBACKSWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION TORNERÀ NEL 2023Tutto quello che c'è da sapere su World of Warcraft DragonflightMoto GP: Francesco Bagnaia su Ducati è CAMPIONE DEL MONDO!Escursioni in montagna : Preparativi e consigliMoto GP: Valentino Rossi avverte: “Per Bagnaia situazione non facile”Ultime Blog

CGTN | First hand experiences on how China' s democracy works

CGTN First
CGTN: First hand experiences on how China's democracy works

 The 20th CPC National Congress report emphasized the utmost importance of advancing whole-process people's democracy and ensuring that people run the country. People's democracy is the lifeblood of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and it is integral to China's efforts to build a modern socialist country in all respects. How to understand democracy in China? According to Victor Gao, Chairman of Yale Law School Association of China, philosophically speaking, no country in the world has a monopoly on democracy. democracy needs to work, and the only litmus test of democracy is whether it can generate tangible benefits for the people. China could not have achieved the complete ...
