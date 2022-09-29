Android 13 e Nothing Phone (1): attesa lunga, ma ci sarà una beta (Di giovedì 29 settembre 2022) Nothing ha comunicato una tempistica per l'aggiornamento Android 13 relativamente allo smartPhone Nothing Phone (1). L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Android 13 su Nothing Phone 1 entro fine anno in beta, ma la stabile solo nel 2023Stando a quanto riferito dalla stessa azienda, una prima versione in beta di Android 13 dovrebbe arrivare entro la fine dell'anno per Nothing Phone (1). Una notizia che è positiva a metà , ...
Nothing Phone (1) quando riceverà Android 13 Confermato periodo di lancio... tra fix per la fotocamera e nuove feature per gli auricolari ear (1), c'è anche chi si chiede quando arriverà Android 13 su Nothing phone (1) , e finalmente c'è una risposta. Come ripreso da Android ... Nothing Phone (1) quando riceverà Android 13 Confermato periodo di lancio Everyeye Tech
Latest Camera Update For Nothing Phone (1) Rolling Out WidelyNothing is widely rolling out the Nothing OS 1.1.4 update that brings a host of new camera features to the Nothing Phone (1) ...
Nothing Phone 1's camera gets another shot in the arm with the latest software updateNothing has been regular with camera updates for the Phone 1, tweaking and enhancing the software to eek out more performance from the hardware. The new OTA update to Nothing OS 1.1.4 continues that ...
