Scandalo nel NUOTO: atleta 14enne umiliato e abbandonato per non ...Overwatch 2: aggiornamento dell'esperienza competitivaFIFA 23 RecensioneAlessia Marcuzzi è single : si separa del marito Paolo CalabresiAmazon presenta Fire TV Cube di 3a gen e il nuovo Telecomando Vocale ...The Cycle: Frontier Season 2 disponibile oraAmazon presenta i nuovi dispositivi Echo Dot ed Echo StudioAmazon presenta Kindle Scribe per la lettura e la scritturaIntel sostiene sviluppatori AI, sicurezza e quantum computingSony - nuova videocamera Cinema Line 4K Super 35Ultime Blog

Android 13 e Nothing Phone 1 | attesa lunga | ma ci sarà una beta

Android Nothing
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttoandroid©

zazoom
Commenta
Android 13 e Nothing Phone (1): attesa lunga, ma ci sarà una beta (Di giovedì 29 settembre 2022) Nothing ha comunicato una tempistica per l'aggiornamento Android 13 relativamente allo smartPhone Nothing Phone (1). L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi su tuttoandroid

Android 13 su Nothing Phone 1 entro fine anno in beta, ma la stabile solo nel 2023

Stando a quanto riferito dalla stessa azienda, una prima versione in beta di Android 13 dovrebbe arrivare entro la fine dell'anno per Nothing Phone (1). Una notizia che è positiva a metà , ...

Nothing Phone (1) quando riceverà Android 13 Confermato periodo di lancio

... tra fix per la fotocamera e nuove feature per gli auricolari ear (1), c'è anche chi si chiede quando arriverà Android 13 su Nothing phone (1) , e finalmente c'è una risposta. Come ripreso da Android ... Nothing Phone (1) quando riceverà Android 13 Confermato periodo di lancio  Everyeye Tech

Latest Camera Update For Nothing Phone (1) Rolling Out Widely

Nothing is widely rolling out the Nothing OS 1.1.4 update that brings a host of new camera features to the Nothing Phone (1) ...

Nothing Phone 1's camera gets another shot in the arm with the latest software update

Nothing has been regular with camera updates for the Phone 1, tweaking and enhancing the software to eek out more performance from the hardware. The new OTA update to Nothing OS 1.1.4 continues that ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Android Nothing
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Android Nothing Android Nothing Phone attesa lunga