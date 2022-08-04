Xinhua Finance: Digital Technology Reduces the Costs of Cross-Border Linkage and Forms a Global Network of Innovation (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) CHONGQING, China, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The importance of Digital Technology is becoming increasingly prominent with the development of the economy. At the 2022 Jiangbeizui New Financial Summit, the participating experts discussed how Digital services can empower the whole industrial chain and what role the Digital economy has played in today's economy. Jiang Xiaojuan, Member of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress Standing Committee, Vice Chairperson of the Social Construction Committee of the National People's Congress, and President of the Chinese Public Administration Society, believes that Digital producers can embed various services required in the industrial chain to improve the full-chain production efficiency. For example, financial service links, smart ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The importance of Digital Technology is becoming increasingly prominent with the development of the economy. At the 2022 Jiangbeizui New Financial Summit, the participating experts discussed how Digital services can empower the whole industrial chain and what role the Digital economy has played in today's economy. Jiang Xiaojuan, Member of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress Standing Committee, Vice Chairperson of the Social Construction Committee of the National People's Congress, and President of the Chinese Public Administration Society, believes that Digital producers can embed various services required in the industrial chain to improve the full-chain production efficiency. For example, financial service links, smart ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Finance: Digital Technology Reduces the Costs of Cross - Border Linkage and Forms a Global Network of InnovationCHONGQING, China, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ The importance of digital technology is becoming increasingly prominent with the development of the economy. At the 2022 Jiangbeizui New Financial Summit, ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Xinhua - Kelan Cashmere Goat Price Index released in N. China's ShanxiCEIS is an economic information provider under Xinhua News Agency and boasts multiple key information service platforms such as the Xinhua Finance, Xinhua Silk Road , Xinhua Credit, and Xinhua ... Nato, Senato Usa approva adesione Svezia e Finlandia Lifestyleblog
Roundup: Bangladesh's July inflation eases to 7.48 pct as global food market storm easesBangladesh inflation decreased to 7.48 percent in July from 7.56 percent in June, according to the latest data. Bangladeshi Planning Minister MA Mannan on Wednesday revealed the inflation data in July ...
'UN Secretariat Does Not Take Money From Oil And Gas Industry'UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the UN Secretariat does not take money from the oil and gas industry ...
Xinhua FinanceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Finance