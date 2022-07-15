New Syncron Reports Reveal 92% of Supply Chain Executives Have Implemented Pricing or Inventory Automation | 80% Lack Analytics to Achieve Expected ROI

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 15 luglio 2022) - ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/today released results from its new State of AftermarketManagement and State of Service PartsManagement surveys. Findingstop challengesface in aftermarketandmanagement, and where they stand in their adoption of technologies that optimize processes to improve business outcomes. While adoption is at an all-time high, respondents cited aofand other factors keeping them from achieving the ROI theyfrom their investment. "Asand economic volatility continues, we're seeing manufacturers who were ...