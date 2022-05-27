PlayStation 5 Pro avrà più potenza e un look più snello (Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022) Sony potrebbe presto annunciare la sua nuova console PlayStation 5 Pro. A due anni dal lancio di PS5, la casa giapponese è già al lavoro per migliorare il proprio prodotto di punta e continuare a innalzare l’asticella del segmento gaming in termini di grafica e risoluzione. A svelare le primissime anticipazioni sulla console ci ha pensato TCL Technology che, durante una conferenza stampa in Polonia, ha preannunciato il possibile lancio nel 2023 della prossima novità destinata a sconquassare il mondo dei videogiochi. Nonostante la crisi dei chip abbia reso praticamente impossibile la distribuzione della PS5, Sony sta pensando al prossimo step di sviluppo in quella consueta console di metà generazione che dovrà preparare il terreno in vista del lancio della PlayStation 6, ipotizzabile per il 2026-2027. La stima è ottimistica proprio in virtù della crisi ... Leggi su gqitalia (Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022) Sony potrebbe presto annunciare la sua nuova console5 Pro. A due anni dal lancio di PS5, la casa giapponese è già al lavoro per migliorare il proprio prodotto di punta e continuare a innalzare l’asticella del segmento gaming in termini di grafica e risoluzione. A svelare le primissime anticipazioni sulla console ci ha pensato TCL Technology che, durante una conferenza stampa in Polonia, ha preannunciato il possibile lancio nel 2023 della prossima novità destinata a sconquassare il mondo dei videogiochi. Nonostante la crisi dei chip abbia reso praticamente impossibile la distribuzione della PS5, Sony sta pensando al prossimo step di sviluppo in quella consueta console di metà generazione che dovrà preparare il terreno in vista del lancio della6, ipotizzabile per il 2026-2027. La stima è ottimistica proprio in virtù della crisi ...

Advertising

juppy81_ : RT @chetorneo: Torneo FIFA Pro Club PlayStation 27 maggio ore 22.30 7 player minimi PREMIUM in palio per tutta la rosa! Link iscrizione: h… - TorneosEAFCplay : RT @chetorneo: Torneo FIFA Pro Club PlayStation 27 maggio ore 22.30 7 player minimi PREMIUM in palio per tutta la rosa! Link iscrizione: h… - Freeagent_PS : RT @chetorneo: Torneo FIFA Pro Club PlayStation 27 maggio ore 22.30 7 player minimi PREMIUM in palio per tutta la rosa! Link iscrizione: h… - chetorneo : Torneo FIFA Pro Club PlayStation 27 maggio ore 22.30 7 player minimi PREMIUM in palio per tutta la rosa! Link iscr… - CF22092013 : RT @CeotechI: PS5 Pro e le nuove Xbox Series solo nel 2023/2024 #8K #Console #GameNews #Notizie #PlayStation #PlayStation5Pro #PS5Pro #Rumo… -