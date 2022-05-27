GeForce RTX Serie 30 “Pronte e in Stock” nuovamente disponibiliMY LITTLE PONY: AVVENTURA A MARETIME BAY SU CONSOLE E PC OGGIMario Strikers: Battle League Football arriva a giugno DESTINY 2 - AFFRONTA GLI INCUBI NELLA SEGRETA DUALITÀJURASSIC PARK: IL DOMINIO - ECCO I NUOVI FUNKO POPeFootball Championship Pro 2022 - annunciati gli otto Club che ...Disponibile la nuova espansione di Microsoft Flight Simulator ...Remote Life Recensione PlaystationCompravendita immobili, quali sono i documenti necessariGuerra Ucraina : 4.000 le vittime civili, la Russia compie genocidioUltime Blog

PlayStation 5 Pro avrà più potenza e un look più snello

PlayStation Pro
Sony potrebbe presto annunciare la sua nuova console PlayStation 5 Pro. A due anni dal lancio di PS5, ...

PlayStation 5 Pro avrà più potenza e un look più snello (Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022) Sony potrebbe presto annunciare la sua nuova console PlayStation 5 Pro. A due anni dal lancio di PS5, la casa giapponese è già al lavoro per migliorare il proprio prodotto di punta e continuare a innalzare l’asticella del segmento gaming in termini di grafica e risoluzione. A svelare le primissime anticipazioni sulla console ci ha pensato TCL Technology che, durante una conferenza stampa in Polonia, ha preannunciato il possibile lancio nel 2023 della prossima novità destinata a sconquassare il mondo dei videogiochi. Nonostante la crisi dei chip abbia reso praticamente impossibile la distribuzione della PS5, Sony sta pensando al prossimo step di sviluppo in quella consueta console di metà generazione che dovrà preparare il terreno in vista del lancio della PlayStation 6, ipotizzabile per il 2026-2027. La stima è ottimistica proprio in virtù della crisi ...
