BLUETTI to Roll Out Loyalty Program

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) - MADRID, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/In order to drive customer brandand engagement with existing clients and attract new ones to its family,recently launched an incentivecalledPlus. Thiswill be continuously updated to bring more benefits and fun to members. After joining the, all member will be able to earn and redeem bucks for rewards immediately. They will also occasionally receive seasonal promotions and newly-released products with priority. Following the idea to align thewith each member's identity,Plus's tiered structure is made of 4 levels:encourages members to make a referral and offers 2 bucks per € if the referred ...