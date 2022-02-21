The DDC Group expands into Serbia with new language hub in Belgrade (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) Global BPO opens new operating location in Balkan region to meet growing demand for multilingual services NOTTINGHAM, England, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The DDC Group, the worldwide network of business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, is excited to announce further expansion in the Balkan region with the recent opening of a new language hub in Belgrade, Serbia. The new site joins the global network of existing DDC locations throughout the United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Philippines, and the United States, and it will be available to serve the clients of all DDC business units worldwide. The opening of this new language hub is part of a strategic expansion programme that builds on DDC's existing operations and investment in the Balkans, and it is anticipated to grow ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
