Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine in Great Britain*

Medicines and
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company ...

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation Vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older in Great Britain. The Vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based Vaccine to be authorized for use in ...
