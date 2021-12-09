Soda Unveils Data Health Metrics Store

Laser League: World Arena Free to PlayJust Dance 2022 Celebra La Korean WaveTeufel: lanciate le nuove edizioni delle cuffie REAL BLUE NCElectrolux Slow Cooker Pentola Elettrica in Acciaio Inox -45% Sconti ...50 Mascherine FFP2 Certificate Made in Italy -36% Sconti e OfferteGOOGLE STADIA È ORA DISPONIBILE SUI PIÙ RECENTI SMART TV LGTrust lancia la webcam professionale 4K UHD TW-350Horizon Zero Dawn - aumento prestazioni fino al 50% con NVIDIA DLSSNintendo Switch - record di venditeFALLOUT 76 - DLC La Notte della Falena disponibileUltime Blog

Soda, the provider of Open Source Data reliability tools and cloud Data observability platform, has released Cloud Metrics Store, providing advanced testing-as-code capabilities to enable Data teams to get ahead of Data issues in a more sophisticated way than ever before. Available to all users of Soda's Open Source (OSS) tools, Cloud Metrics Store captures historical information about the Health of Data to support the intelligent testing of Data across every workload.  Without a clear strategy to monitor Data for quality issues, many organizations fail to catch the problems that can leave their systems exposed ...
