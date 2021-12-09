Soda Unveils Data Health Metrics Store (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) - BRUSSELS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Soda, the provider of Open Source Data reliability tools and cloud Data observability platform, has released Cloud Metrics Store, providing advanced testing-as-code capabilities to enable Data teams to get ahead of Data issues in a more sophisticated way than ever before. Available to all users of Soda's Open Source (OSS) tools, Cloud Metrics Store captures historical information about the Health of Data to support the intelligent testing of Data across every workload. Without a clear strategy to monitor Data for quality issues, many organizations fail to catch the problems that can leave their systems exposed ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Soda, the provider of Open Source Data reliability tools and cloud Data observability platform, has released Cloud Metrics Store, providing advanced testing-as-code capabilities to enable Data teams to get ahead of Data issues in a more sophisticated way than ever before. Available to all users of Soda's Open Source (OSS) tools, Cloud Metrics Store captures historical information about the Health of Data to support the intelligent testing of Data across every workload. Without a clear strategy to monitor Data for quality issues, many organizations fail to catch the problems that can leave their systems exposed ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Soda UnveilsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Soda Unveils