Honoring 2021 Yidan Prize Laureates and Fostering a Global Dialogue in Education

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yidan Prize Foundation, the Global philanthropic ...

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 The Yidan Prize Foundation, the Global philanthropic foundation behind the world's highest Education accolade, hosted the 2021 Yidan Prize Summit and Awards Presentation Ceremony yesterday. The Global hybrid event gathered policymakers and Education experts to debate and discuss the world's most pressing Education issues, and practical, innovative solutions for a better future. The event also celebrated and formally recognized the pioneering work of this year's Yidan Prize Laureates. In a series of panel discussions, attendees discussed new ideas to bring fair, accessible, quality Education ...
Honoring 2021 Yidan Prize Laureates and Fostering a Global Dialogue in Education

The Yidan Prize Foundation, the global philanthropic foundation behind the world's highest education accolade, hosted the 2021 Yidan Prize Summit and Awards Presentation Ceremony yesterday. The global ...

