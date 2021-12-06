Honoring 2021 Yidan Prize Laureates and Fostering a Global Dialogue in Education

(Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) - HONG KONG, Dec. 6,/PRNewswire/TheFoundation, thephilanthropic foundation behind the world's highestaccolade, hosted theSummit and Awards Presentation Ceremony yesterday. Thehybrid event gathered policymakers andexperts to debate and discuss the world's most pressingissues, and practical, innovative solutions for a better future. The event also celebrated and formally recognized the pioneering work of this year's. In a series of panel discussions, attendees discussed new ideas to bring fair, accessible, quality...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Honoring 2021

ANSA Nuova Europa

... Pegaso, Fenix Enrtertainment, Givova, Terna, Frecciarossa e con il patrocinio della Croce Rossa Italiana, si chiuderà quest'anno il 3 gennaio al Teatro di San Carlo a Napoli con il Gala '...The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures isthe centenary of cinema giant Satyajit Ray with a major two - part retrospective. May 2,was the birth centenary of Ray, the Indian master who won an honorary Oscar in 1992, shortly ...The Yidan Prize Foundation, the global philanthropic foundation behind the world's highest education accolade, hosted the 2021 Yidan Prize Summit and Awards Presentation Ceremony yesterday. The global ...Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says people should not be quick to receive qualifications and honorary degrees without verifying the credentialism of the institution that is honoring them.