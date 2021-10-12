Masters of the Universe: Revelation 2, svelata la data di uscita (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) Netflix ha annunciato la data di uscita di Masters of the Universe: Revelation 2, la seconda parte della serie animata prodotta da Kevin Smith. Masters of the Universe: Revelation 2, la seconda parte della serie animata ideata da Kevin Smith, ha ora una data di uscita: il 23 novembre. I fan possono attendersi cinque puntate inedite della durata di trenta minuti del progetto sequel delle avventure di He-Man, di cui è stato diffuso inoltre un poster inedito. Lo show ispirato ai personaggi ideati da Mattel è stato sviluppato e prodotto dal regista Kevin Smith e Masters of the Universe: Revelation è stato ideato dal punto di vista narrativo come un seguito del classico ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) Netflix ha annunciato ladidiof the2, la seconda parte della serie animata prodotta da Kevin Smith.of the2, la seconda parte della serie animata ideata da Kevin Smith, ha ora unadi: il 23 novembre. I fan possono attendersi cinque puntate inedite della durata di trenta minuti del progetto sequel delle avventure di He-Man, di cui è stato diffuso inoltre un poster inedito. Lo show ispirato ai personaggi ideati da Mattel è stato sviluppato e prodotto dal regista Kevin Smith eof theè stato ideato dal punto di vista narrativo come un seguito del classico ...

