Prolific Character Actor Udo Kier ‘Happily Surprised’ With First Leading Role in 50 Years in Indie Dramedy ‘Swan Song’

(Di venerdì 6 agosto 2021) After performing in internationals film for five decades, the German-bornUdois getting rave reviews for a rare Hollywoodin “Swan Song.” And at age 76,says he’s hoping theis no swan song for him: it’s just the beginning of a new phase of his career. “I L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Prolific Character

Granted,doesn't always mean better, and it can be frustrating to see his fans greet every ... Apart from his "shoot first, ask questions later" Dirty Harry? who appeared in five ...