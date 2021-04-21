Moto3 | Japanese riders' return to the top

(Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021) After several dark years for Japan in the world championship , in recent times it looks as if Asianareing to the fore across all categories, young talents who could ultimately reach the ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Moto3 Japanese

Motorbox

Looking at the youngriders in, it's clear that the Asian school is on the up, with riders who are fast and already mature despite their tender age , thanks to a training and work ...Simoncelli was joined byrider Aoyama. Sic scored the only two podiums of his career at ... Martin becameworld champion in 2018, Elias the first Moto2 champion in 2010 . 2019 brought the ...