Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) - NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/The number one reason for-up failure isn't lack of funding or stiff competition. The main reason is 'misreadingdemand'. Therefore, it becomes important for-ups to thoroughlythecan be the make-or-breakorhas long been regarded as a scientific, process-oriented discipline for gaining key insights. However, for most-ups,ing qualityremains a challenge. Addressing this challenge head-on is Dubai-basedand consulting firm.MR. Through its ...