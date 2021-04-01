Increased Virtual Learning Impacts Children's Vision (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) Expert panel on Vision and health highlights the effects of screen-based Learning on Children's Vision one year into the pandemic DALLAS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Vision Impact Institute recently convened experts in Children's Vision and health to discuss the implications of digital Learning on Children's Vision, a year after many schools globally switched to Virtual Learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel included Donna Mazyck, Executive Director - National Association of School Nurses; Becky Palm, President and Executive Director - Essilor Vision Foundation; Joseph Ricci, Executive Director - Pennsylvania Optometric Association; and Dr. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cyprus: EIB backs EUR 245 million of new energy and connectivity investment in 2020, including fibre - optic internet roll - out by Epic ...The EIB's annual results for Cyprus were confirmed earlier today during a virtual press conference, ... detailed the expected impact of new broadband investment in Cyprus and the benefits of increased ...
Smart working, how to avoid overdosing on a good thingSaving of time and costs of daily travel increased individual productivity and less pressure and ...culture for everyone - Investing in collaboration technology to make the physical and virtual ...
