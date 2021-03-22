Voyager Labs Partners with Microsoft to Provide AI SaaS Investigation Platforms to Empower Public Safety (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Voyager Labs, a world leader in AI-based Investigation solutions, is proud to announce it has partnered with Microsoft to Provide cloud-based Investigation Platforms, guaranteeing fast, automated scalable and secure deployment. Voyager Labs transforms the way Public Safety agencies fight against fraud, terror, trafficking, and other threats. Leveraging Microsoft Azure infrastructure and data services with its own AI technology, Voyager Labs Empowers investigators to automatically uncover all relevant entities and their context, directing the next ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Voyager Labs Partners with Microsoft to Provide AI SaaS Investigation Platforms to Empower Public Safety
NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Labs, a world leader in AI-based investigation solutions, is proud to announce it has partnered with ...
