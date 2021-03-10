Oddyssey: Your Space, Your Way è in uscita prossimamente in Early ...Red Dead Online: Grandi Vantaggi Su Taglie Leggendarie e Famigerati ...Apex Legends disponibile su Nintendo SwitchLa regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambiniWATCH DOGS LEGION MODALITÀ ONLINE DISPONIBILEMicrosoft finalizza l’acquisizione di ZeniMax MediaGoogle Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility appProteggere la tua rete Wi-Fi di casa dal wardriving

Breaking the Cycle of Opioid Addiction | Alar Presents Positive Interim Results of Long-acting Buprenorphine Injectable ALA-1000 in Opioid Dependent Patients

TAICHUNG, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TWSE:6785), a clinical-stage ...

Breaking the Cycle of Opioid Addiction: Alar Presents Positive Interim Results of Long-acting Buprenorphine Injectable (ALA-1000) in Opioid Dependent Patients
TAICHUNG, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TWSE:6785), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing Long-acting Injectables (LAIs) for central nervous system disorders, announces Positive Interim Results from the single-ascending-dose study of ALA-1000. A 3-month Buprenorphine released Injectable designed to be dosed subcutaneously for treating Opioid use disorder (OUD). The Buprenorphine release from the ALA-1000 single injection lasts over 12 weeks with effective concentrations, showing low initial burst without dose dumping effect and good safety and tolerability, including local skin irritation and ...
