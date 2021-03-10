Breaking the Cycle of Opioid Addiction: Alar Presents Positive Interim Results of Long-acting Buprenorphine Injectable (ALA-1000) in Opioid Dependent Patients (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) TAICHUNG, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/



Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TWSE:6785), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing Long-acting Injectables (LAIs) for central nervous system disorders, announces Positive Interim Results from the single-ascending-dose study of ALA-1000. A 3-month Buprenorphine released Injectable designed to be dosed subcutaneously for treating Opioid use disorder (OUD). The Buprenorphine release from the ALA-1000 single injection lasts over 12 weeks with effective concentrations, showing low initial burst without dose dumping effect and good safety and tolerability, including local skin irritation and ...

