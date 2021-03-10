Breaking the Cycle of Opioid Addiction: Alar Presents Positive Interim Results of Long-acting Buprenorphine Injectable (ALA-1000) in Opioid Dependent Patients (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) TAICHUNG, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TWSE:6785), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing Long-acting Injectables (LAIs) for central nervous system disorders, announces Positive Interim Results from the single-ascending-dose study of ALA-1000. A 3-month Buprenorphine released Injectable designed to be dosed subcutaneously for treating Opioid use disorder (OUD). The Buprenorphine release from the ALA-1000 single injection lasts over 12 weeks with effective concentrations, showing low initial burst without dose dumping effect and good safety and tolerability, including local skin irritation and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
United States of Al: Il trailer ufficiale della nuova sitcom di Chuck LorreIl cast Nella sitcom recitano anche Kelli Goss ( The Ranch ) nei panni dell'ex moglie di Riley ... Farrah Mackenzie ( Utopia ) nel ruolo di Hazel, la figlia di Riley e Vanessa, e Dean Norris ( Breaking ...
Better Call Saul 6: Ecco quando uscirà l'ultima stagioneFaremo del nostro meglio", aveva confidato lo sceneggiatore a The Hollywood Reporter . Fortunatamente, il team di scrittori potrà contare anche sul creatore di Breaking Bad Vince Gilligan che ha ...
"Breaking the code", decifrata la scrittura elamita lineare di 4000 anni fa: la scoperta illustrata in un incontro online PadovaOggi
La storia di Under The Bridge, la poesia di Anthony Kiedis dedicata alla sua rinascita dopo la tossicodipendenzaBlood Sugar Sex Magik: fu con questo disco che i Red Hot Chili Peppers raggiunsero il grande successo internazionale, grazie a brani passati alla storia come Under the Bridge, Give It Away, Suck My Ki ...
Breaking - Olimpiadi di Tokyo senza spettatori stranieri!Il governo giapponese avrebbe infatti deciso di escludere gli spettatori stranieri dalla partecipazione alle Olimpiadi e dalle Paralimpiadi di Tokyo di questa estate, come strategia degli sforzi per p ...
