AWE2021 changes venue & dates to NECC Shanghai on March 23-25 to unveil its tech-powered new decade

BEIJING, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AWE2021 is rescheduled to take place at National Exhibition and ...

AWE2021 is rescheduled to take place at National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Hongqiao, Shanghai, China on March 23-25, covering six exhibition halls, according to the announcement made by AWE Organizing Committee on March 5 (Beijing Time), 2021. To cooperate with the epidemic prevention management policy of Shanghai, AWE Organizing Committee spared no effort to communicate with relevant Shanghai authorities and exhibition halls to confirm its new venue and dates in shortest time possible. Despite the changes of venue and dates, AWE will still be full of highlights. Home appliance and consumer electronics giants ...
