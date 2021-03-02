Chi è il Gen. Figliuolo, nuovo Commissario per l'Emergenza CovidCoronavirus: la Commissione europea presenterà il suo progetto di ...Vaccini Covid: a Napoli gli effetti collaterali svuotano le scuoleSony presenta BRAVIA XR A90J primo TV con intelligenza cognitiva al ...ASUS ROG svela nuovi prodotti per il gamingElettra Lamborghini si sente male a Domenica In, VideoDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO WATCH IN CERAMICAL’Ordine degli Infermieri di Massa Carrara si rinnova. Luca Fialdini ...VALORANT Atto 2 Episodio 2 Astra e il Pass BattagliaSanremo 2021 : ballerina e tecnico Rai positivi e in quarantena

The Seventh Day | nel trailer Guy Pearce è un prete esperto in esorcismi

Il film The Seventh Day arriverà prossimamente nelle sale americane e il trailer mostra qualche scena ...

The Seventh Day: nel trailer Guy Pearce è un prete esperto in esorcismi (Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) Il film The Seventh Day arriverà prossimamente nelle sale americane e il trailer mostra qualche scena dell'horror con star Guy Pearce. The Seventh Day è il nuovo film horror con star Guy Pearce e nel trailer del progetto, in arrivo sugli schermi americani il 26 marzo, si vede l'attore nel ruolo di un prete esperto in esorcismi. Nel filmato si assiste infatti a quello che accade quando il religioso deve occuparsi di un caso di possessione demoniaca con vittima un bambino, tra spargimenti di sangue, attacchi violenti e tentativi di combattere contro le presenze demoniache. Il film The Seventh Day racconta la storia dell'esperto Padre Peter, ruolo affidato a Guy Pearce, che viene ...
