The Seventh Day: nel trailer Guy Pearce è un prete esperto in esorcismi (Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) Il film The Seventh Day arriverà prossimamente nelle sale americane e il trailer mostra qualche scena dell'horror con star Guy Pearce. The Seventh Day è il nuovo film horror con star Guy Pearce e nel trailer del progetto, in arrivo sugli schermi americani il 26 marzo, si vede l'attore nel ruolo di un prete esperto in esorcismi. Nel filmato si assiste infatti a quello che accade quando il religioso deve occuparsi di un caso di possessione demoniaca con vittima un bambino, tra spargimenti di sangue, attacchi violenti e tentativi di combattere contro le presenze demoniache. Il film The Seventh Day racconta la storia dell'esperto Padre Peter, ruolo affidato a Guy Pearce, che viene ... Leggi su movieplayer
cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? The Seventh Day: nel trailer Guy Pearce è un prete esperto in esorcismi - Michele2125 : RT @Sabbath_fed: 'Al giorno d'oggi l'aria è inquinata Popoli antichi perseguitati Questo è il contributo che l'umanità ha dato Per creare u… - Sabbath_fed : 'Al giorno d'oggi l'aria è inquinata Popoli antichi perseguitati Questo è il contributo che l'umanità ha dato Per c… - mirandaddiego : Marquei como visto Digimon Adventure: (2020) - 1x20 - The Seventh One Awakens -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Seventh
Whatever happened to: John KocinskiLatter years In 2000 he returned home to compete in the AMA Superbike , where he finished seventh. In 2001 - 2002 Yamaha asked him to develop the M1 for the 2002 MotoGP. And in that same year, he ...
Il director di Sunset Overdrive torna a lavorare per Insomniac GamesLo sviluppatore si era allontanato dallo studio per passare a The Initiative, lo studio Microsoft ... That takes me to my seventh job title; now I just need to work some days and make some games, right? ...
The Seventh Day: nel trailer Guy Pearce è un prete esperto in esorcismi Movieplayer.it
The Initiative, Drew Murray torna con Insomniac GamesIl contributo di Drew Murray al nuovo studio di Microsoft sarà mordi-e-fuggi: dopo The Initiative, lo sviluppatore torna a Insomniac Games ...
The SeventhSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Seventh