INTERSOUND releases tribute to ex-Beatle

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) Norman Candler reinterprets John Lennon MUNICH, Germany, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/to John Lennon: If the formers singer was still alive, he would have been 80 years old tomorrow. On the occasion of his birthday as well as the 40th anniversary of his death,re-the legendary album 'ATO JOHN - NORMAN CANDLER PLAYS JOHN LENNON' from 1981 on its label MEMORYLANE. 'ATO JOHN - NORMAN CANDLER PLAYS JOHN LENNON' was immediately considered a masterpiece when it was first released in 1981 and celebrated worldwide successes. Original sound engineer Gerhart Frei took the tapes out of thearchives, thoroughly modernized the recordings and adapted the sound to the present. The newly mixed tracks by Norman ...