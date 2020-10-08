Stasera in TV - Stasera in Televisione oggi giovedì 8 ottobre 2020La super sexy Sarah Nile ... ma cosa fa dopo il GF Vip,?Barbara D’Urso e la lite Pomeriggio 5 : Tu non mi usi, ho i brividi!La duchessa di Cambridge Kate Middleton sfoggia i suoi nuovi capelli ...La libertà di comunicare mentre guidi la moto: interfono bluetooh per ...Inaugurato il baby pit stop Nido di coccole donato dall'Associazione ...Ha violentato e messo incinta una disabile! Arrestato operatore ...Salute e forma fisica: l'integratore all'ananas drenante per dimagrirePaola Caruso : La sexy anteprima del calendario hotPaolo Del Debbio è dimagrito di 22 kg : ecco perché

INTERSOUND releases tribute to ex-Beatle

Norman Candler reinterprets John Lennon MUNICH, Germany, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- tribute to John ...

zazoom
Commenta
INTERSOUND releases tribute to ex-Beatle (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) Norman Candler reinterprets John Lennon MUNICH, Germany, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

tribute to John Lennon: If the former Beatles singer was still alive, he would have been 80 years old tomorrow. On the occasion of his birthday as well as the 40th anniversary of his death, INTERSOUND re-releases the legendary album 'A tribute TO JOHN - NORMAN CANDLER PLAYS JOHN LENNON' from 1981 on its label MEMORYLANE.  'A tribute TO JOHN - NORMAN CANDLER PLAYS JOHN LENNON' was immediately considered a masterpiece when it was first released in 1981 and celebrated worldwide successes. Original sound engineer Gerhart Frei took the tapes out of the INTERSOUND archives, thoroughly modernized the recordings and adapted the sound to the present. The newly mixed tracks by Norman ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : INTERSOUND releases
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : INTERSOUND releases INTERSOUND releases tribute Beatle